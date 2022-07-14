adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.00

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 154400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of adidas from €255.00 ($255.00) to €235.00 ($235.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($260.00) to €215.00 ($215.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of adidas from €193.00 ($193.00) to €155.00 ($155.00) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($190.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.2952 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 79.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

