Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) traded down 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 6,414,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 3,056,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 1.34% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

