Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.77.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.75. 586,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,913. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.14 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.60.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

