AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $612,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $620.16. 3,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

