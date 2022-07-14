AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 11,100 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $483,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 301.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

NYSE SE traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

