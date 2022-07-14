AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading Up 5%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 6,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 964,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 16.6% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AerCap by 237,968.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

