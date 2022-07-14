Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after buying an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN traded down $8.39 on Thursday, hitting $266.34. 83,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.93. The company has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.83 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

