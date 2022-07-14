Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $907,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.56. 58,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.