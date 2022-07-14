Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

