Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 1.7% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,692. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.73. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

