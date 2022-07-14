ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.38

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 14317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($44.50) to €45.50 ($45.50) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. ING Group assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($38.50) to €42.70 ($42.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $2.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

