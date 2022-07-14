AhaToken (AHT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

AhaToken (AHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One AhaToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AhaToken has a total market capitalization of $19.37 million and $2.00 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AhaToken has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00072054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001964 BTC.

AhaToken Coin Profile

AhaToken’s launch date was November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,388,940,943 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

