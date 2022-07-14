AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,433 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 184.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.4% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $208,000. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 136,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.