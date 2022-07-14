AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 3.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.16. 21,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.