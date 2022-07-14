Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 22,600 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,963,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 160,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

