Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 1,329.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.83. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,585. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.