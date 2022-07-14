Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.95 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 1.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

