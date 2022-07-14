Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 91,265 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,265 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.84% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 48,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

