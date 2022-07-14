Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.30

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

