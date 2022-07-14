Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $113.53 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.15.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $362.01 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Alamo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.