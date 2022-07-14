Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $218.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $260.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.05.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.14. 34,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,549. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day moving average is $216.80. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.