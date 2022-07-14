Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 6.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 23,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 580,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $921.60 million, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.91). Alector had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alector by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 768,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

