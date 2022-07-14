Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Shares Up 5.6%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.31. 149,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 402,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alfi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alfi by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alfi by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising.

