All Sports Market Cap Reaches $7.97 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $2.39 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 52.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

