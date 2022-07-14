Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.78.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $95.46 on Monday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Allegion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Allegion by 178.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Allegion by 55.0% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after acquiring an additional 636,425 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.