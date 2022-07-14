Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.33. 16,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,893. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

