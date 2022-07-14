Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 222,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,495 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.90. 70,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average is $237.68.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.