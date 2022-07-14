Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,103 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 254,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 604,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

