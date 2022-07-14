Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,199 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.35. 827,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,260,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

