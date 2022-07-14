Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.90. 589,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

