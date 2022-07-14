Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,018. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

