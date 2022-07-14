Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,429 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

