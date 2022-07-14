Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,592. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

