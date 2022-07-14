Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.94. 98,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.34 and its 200 day moving average is $444.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.