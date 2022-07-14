Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

