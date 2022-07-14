Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,712. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
