Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,712. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.