Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,611. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

