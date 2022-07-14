Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 480,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

BALY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.05. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

About Bally's

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

