Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $30.25 Million in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,251,000. Alleghany comprises about 1.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $834.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,862. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $832.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

