Alpine Associates Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. 162,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

