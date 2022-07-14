Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.22

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 156219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $9,702,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

