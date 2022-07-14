Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 490,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,328,498 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amcor by 64.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 848,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 331,746 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 18,245.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 333,165 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

