Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Up to $120.00

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $125.30. Amedisys shares last traded at $119.94, with a volume of 194 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

