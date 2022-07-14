American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Stock Price Down 25.3%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 25.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

American Energy Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

