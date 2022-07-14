AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 5.9%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.79 and last traded at $110.12. 11,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 659,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

