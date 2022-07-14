Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Down 0.2%

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.59. 63,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 155,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify High Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

