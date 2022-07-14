Analysts Set Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Target Price at $1.91

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWBHF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

CWBHF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

About Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

