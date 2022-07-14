Analysts Set TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) PT at $28.74

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $8.70 on Friday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

