Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.35) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.68) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:AGPIF remained flat at $$1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

