Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APO. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of APO traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. 66,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,744. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

